The Budget and Policy Division works jointly to assist the Governor in formulating and implementing state policy by coordinating with state agencies, the Legislature, and various constituents and stakeholder groups. Throughout the legislative session, the division analyzes each piece of legislation and makes recommendations to the Governor.

The budget office provides fiscal information and analysis in support of the Governor’s statutory role as the state’s Chief Budget Officer. It advises the Governor on the state’s fiscal condition, recommends fiscal policies to the Governor, and prepares the Governor’s state biennial budget and distributes it to the Legislature. Other budget activities include approving agency requests to enter into contracts with consultants and reviewing agency budget, and other submissions required by law. In conjunction with the Legislative Budget Board (LBB), the budget office coordinates the state agency strategic planning process, issues budget instructions to state agencies, and conducts hearings on agency budget requests.

The Governor and the LBB have budget execution authority to manage the state’s appropriations while the Legislature is not in session. Budget execution authority permits the state to reallocate existing appropriations for fiscal emergencies that occur between legislative sessions. Section 317, Texas Government Code, authorizes either the Governor or the LBB to propose budget execution actions. In this process, the Governor's budget office analyzes the identified budget emergency and may propose alternatives that include the transfer of appropriations from one state agency to another, the use of agency appropriations for another purpose, or a change in the timing of an agency appropriation. For an item to be approved, both the Governor and the LBB must approve the original or modified proposal.

Each agency is assigned a policy advisor and budget advisor who is available to provide assistance to the agency.

Governor’s Proposed State Budgets

Agency Cost Estimates for the 85th Legislative Session

Annual Report of Nonfinancial Data Instructions and Worksheet Templates*

Section 2101.0115 of the Texas Government Code requires state agencies to submit an Annual Report of Nonfinancial Data to the Governor by December 31 of every calendar year.* This report includes nonfinancial schedules previously included in the Annual Financial Report.

Instructions for completing and submitting the Annual Report of Nonfinancial Data are provided in the document below, titled “Nonfinancial Data Report Instructions.” In addition to the required hard copies, please submit an electronic copy of the report to the Office of the Governor, Division of Budget and Policy, via email at budgetandpolicyreports [at] gov.texas.gov.

*This section no longer applies to an institution of higher education or a university system [see Section 2101.0115(d)(4)(e), Texas Government Code]. All other state agencies will continue to submit the required report.

If you have any questions, please contact the Division of Budget and Policy at (512) 463-1778.

Strategic Planning Instructions

Statewide Cost Allocation Plans

Consultant Contract Guidelines

Consulting Services Contracts are governed by Texas Government Code, Chapter 2254, Subchapter B. Consistent with Section 2254.028(a)(3), certain state agencies are statutorily-required to ask the Office of the Governor for a "finding of fact" that "consulting services are necessary." In discharging this duty, the Office of the Governor requires specific information and affirmations to be submitted before it will consider the request for a finding of fact.

Annual Federal Funds Report

Section 772.009 of the Texas Government Code requires all state agencies except institutions of higher education to submit, on an annual basis, a report of the federal grants for which the agency has applied. Please submit the Annual Federal Funds Report for the fiscal year by October 31. Reports should be sent to the Office of the Governor, Division of Budget and Policy, via email at budgetandpolicyreports [at] gov.texas.gov.

If you have any questions, please contact the Division of Budget and Policy at (512) 463-1778.

Legislative Appropriations Requests

General Instructions

Templates

Institutions and Agencies of Higher Education

Appellate Courts and Judicial Branch Agencies

Public Community/Junior Colleges