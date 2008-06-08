Texas Governor’s Mansion

This premier historic home has served as the official residence of Texas governors and their families since 1856. It is the fourth oldest continuously occupied governor’s residence in the country and the oldest governor’s mansion west of the Mississippi River. On June 8, 2008, the Governor's Mansion was severely damaged by arson. The Mansion was empty and all its prized contents in storage, but significant structural and architectural damage occurred to the house. With broad support from preservationists, lawmakers and Texans from all walks of life, the arsonist has not been given the last word in the history of this Texas treasure. The Governor’s Mansion has been fully restored and will be occupied by governors and their families for many more decades to come.