The Texas Office of State-Federal Relations (OSFR) was established in 1965 as a division of the Governor's Office and became a separate agency in 1971. The Executive Director of the agency is appointed by the Governor and approved by the Senate. The Governor, the Lieutenant Governor, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives serve as OSFR's Advisory Policy Board who prescribe or set OSFR's legislative agenda at the federal level.

OSFR is the state's advocate in Washington, DC, representing state government with the administration, Congress, and federal agencies to advocate the interests of Texas, especially as interests relate to the missions and functions of Texas state government. State government includes the legislature, state agencies, and state officials. Texas State officials realize that in order for the state government to maintain a strong position in our relationship with the federal government, Texas must maintain a real presence in Washington, DC.

State Funded Travel to DC

Texas law requires state funded travelers to submit travel information to the Office of State and Federal Relations when travelling to engage in activities related to obtaining or spending federal funds, or to impact federal policies.

State Lobbying Disclosure

Agencies or political subdivisions of the state, by law, must report to the office on any contract or subcontract between the agency or subdivision and a federal-level government relations consultant. The report must include the name of the consultant or consulting firm; the issue on which the consultant was hired to consult; and the amount of compensation paid or to be paid. However, this does not apply to political subdivisions whose consultant is required by another law to report this information to the public or a federal or state entity.