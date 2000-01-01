Mission
Mission Statement
Our mission is to promote communication and build relationships between the state and federal governments, to advance the interests of the people of the State of Texas.
Agency Goals
The Goal of OSFR is to increase the influence of the Governor and the Legislature over federal action that has a direct or indirect economic, fiscal, or regulatory impact on the state and its citizens, maintaining an active role for Texas in the national decision-making process. This is done by:
- Working with the Governor's Office, the Legislature, and state agencies to coordinate a federal agenda for the State of Texas;
- Working with Congress, the administration, and federal agencies to pass and implement legislation and rules favorable to Texas; and
- Providing information to Texas officials about federal initiatives, and helping them influence those initiatives.