Child Sex Trafficking - In his Bicentennial Blueprint, Governor Greg Abbott called for a statewide effort to help victims of child sex trafficking. Our approach is based on best and promising practices from around the country, and is child-centered, trauma-informed, collaborative, and continuously improving. Learn more about Child Sex Trafficking.

Criminal Justice - To be safer in our communities we must focus on a spectrum of solutions throughout the criminal justice system. It does not stop at prevention, or even arrest. We must support projects that effectively prosecute crimes, offer legitimate alternatives to common court practices, and reduce recidivism so that our communities are safer for the longer haul. Learn more about Criminal Justice.

Juvenile Justice & Delinquency Prevention - Research tells us of the risk factors that may lead our children to become tomorrow’s criminals or tomorrow’s victims. Every child who can be helped brings not only a chance of a life restored but also fewer crimes. CJD is committed to breaking the cycle and helping kids to stay on or get on the right course in life. We invest in solutions from early prevention to interventions with young people already involved in the justice system. Learn more about Juvenile Justice.

Juveniles in Jails & Lockups - The federal Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention (JJDP) Act of 2002 requires states to monitor facilities capable of detaining youth to ensure compliance with federal laws related to the handling of youth in custody. As part of this requirement, CJD is responsible for collecting the required Juvenile Jail Logs from all sheriff and police departments in Texas. Learn more about Juveniles in Jails and Lockups.

Star of Texas Awards - Each September, CJD has the honor of hosting the Star of Texas Awards. During this event, the Governor presents medals to honorees and family members of peace officers, firefighters, and emergency first responders who are killed or suffer serious injury in the line of duty. Since the awards began in 2003, 474 brave Texans have been honored. Learn more the Star of Texas Awards.

Texas Crime Stoppers - These organizations are community-based partnerships formed by dedicated citizens, law enforcement and the media. They work together toward a common goal: the reduction of crime and the arrest and conviction of criminals and fugitives statewide. Local Crime Stoppers organizations serve as vehicles for citizens to relay criminal information to law enforcement agencies while remaining anonymous. Learn more about Texas Crime Stoppers.

Victims Services - CJD seeks to help victims of crime by providing resources needed to support healing and restoration. CJD promotes coordinated local service systems that involve multiple disciplines and support seamless delivery. We seek to create a state in which service providers and communities recognize the power of prevention, education, and individual empowerment, while simultaneously fostering an environment of intolerance for violent acts of crime. Learn more about Victim Services.