Grants over $25,000 Administered by the Office of the Governor

The Texas Enterprise Fund (TEF) is the largest "deal-closing" fund of its kind in the nation. Awards are made as a cash grant used as a financial incentive tool for projects that offer significant projected job creation and capital investment, and where a single Texas site is competing with another, viable out-of-state option.

The Texas Moving Image Industry Incentive Program (TMIIIP) builds the Texas economy through attracting and creating jobs in the moving image industry, including film, television, commercial, visual effects and video game productions. Qualified producers have the opportunity to earn a cash grant based on a percentage of a project's eligible Texas expenditures, including eligible wages paid to Texas residents. Grants vary by budget levels and types of productions, and are issued upon completion of a review of the project's Texas expenditures.

Coverdell Forensic Sciences Program - This program improves the quality, timeliness and credibility of forensic science and medical examiner services for criminal justice purposes. Grants are available to state agencies and units of local government that operate laboratories currently accredited by the Texas Department of Public Safety, Laboratory Accreditation Board of the American Society of Crime Laboratory Directors, the National Association of Medical Examiners, or other appropriate accrediting bodies.

County Essential Grants - These grants provide emergency funding for counties that experience unanticipated expenses related to criminal justice activities, particularly related to capital murder cases.

Crime Stoppers Assistance Fund - These grants enhance and assist community efforts in solving crime. Crime Stoppers organizations are eligible to apply.

Specialty Courts - This program helps counties and judicial districts develop drug courts that incorporate the 10 essential characteristics defined in the Texas Government Code, Subtitle K, Chapters 121-125.

Justice Assistance Grant Program - This program supports state and local agencies in the prevention and reduction of violent crime.

Juvenile Accountability Block Grant Program - These grants support programs that promote greater accountability in the juvenile justice system. The program is available to state agencies, local governments, Native American tribal governments, councils of government, nonprofit corporations and faith-based organizations.

Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention Act Fund - These funds are used to develop more effective education, training, research, prevention, diversion, treatment and rehabilitation programs in the area of juvenile delinquency and programs to improve the juvenile justice system. Grants are available to state agencies, units of local government, nonprofit corporations, Native America tribes performing law enforcement functions, crime control and prevention districts, universities, colleges, independent school districts, and faith-based organizations.

Residential Substance Abuse Treatment Grant Program - These grants provide individual and group substance abuse treatment for offenders in residential facilities operated by state and local correctional agencies, or jail-based substance abuse projects that provide individual and group treatment activities for offenders in jails and local correctional facilities.

Sexual Assault Services Program/Violence Against Women Act Fund - These funds are available to nonprofit corporations to increase support and advocacy for victims of sexual assault, the family and household members of victims, and those collaterally affected.

State Criminal Justice Planning Fund - These grants support a wide range of projects designed to reduce crime and improve the criminal juvenile justice systems.

STOP Violence Against Women Act Fund - These funds assist in developing and strengthening effective law enforcement and prosecution strategies to combat violent crimes against women, as well as to develop and strengthen victim services. The program is available to state agencies, local governments, Native American tribal governments, councils of government, universities, colleges, community supervision and corrections departments, crime control and prevention districts, nonprofit corporations and faith-based organizations.

Victims of Crime Act Fund - These funds provide services to victims of crime, responding to their emotional and physical needs, assisting them in stabilizing their lives, guiding them through the criminal justice system, and providing them with safety and security. The program is available to state agencies, local governments, nonprofit corporations, Native American tribal governments, universities, colleges, community supervision and corrections departments, councils of government that provide direct services to victims, and hospitals and emergency medical facilities that offer crisis counseling, support groups or other types of victim services.

State Homeland Security Program – This program provides funding for local and statewide agencies to address high-priority preparedness gaps across all core capabilities where a nexus to terrorism exists. Local projects are funded after consideration of priorities established through a regional review process. Projects must address capability targets and gaps identified during the Threat and Hazard Identification and Risk Assessment (THIRA) process, and assessed in the State Preparedness Report (SPR).

Urban Area Security Initiative – This program provides funding for three high-threat, high-density Urban Areas identified by FEMA: Dallas/Fort Worth/Arlington, Houston, and San Antonio. The grants support local agencies efforts to build, sustain, and deliver the core capabilities essential to preventing, protecting against, mitigating, responding to, and recovering from acts of terrorism.

Operation Stonegarden – This program supports enhanced cooperation and coordination among Federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement agencies to secure the Texas/Mexico and international water borders. FEMA allocates funds based on risk-based prioritization using a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (USCBP) Sector-specific border risk methodology.

Nonprofit Security Grant Program – This program provides funding for target hardening and other physical security enhancements/activities to nonprofit organizations that are at high risk of a terrorist attack. Funded nonprofit organizations must be located within one of the high-threat, high-density Urban Areas identified by FEMA: Dallas/Fort Worth/Arlington, Houston and San Antonio.

Local Border Security Program – This program provides funding for overtime and operating costs to support an increased law enforcement presence to detect, deter, and disrupt drug, human, and other contraband trafficking created by the close proximity to the Texas/Mexico border.

Border Prosecution Unit Program – This program provides funding to support prosecution resources and training as part of a collaborative initiative of District Attorney's Offices handling an increased number of cases resulting from border-related crime.

Border Helicopter Operations Program – This program provides funding for rotary wing aviation operations and scheduled maintenance costs resulting from the increased volume of aviation support being provided to interdict human trafficking, illicit narcotics and contraband crossing the Southwest Border.

Border Camera Installation and Maintenance Program – This program enhances border security by providing funds for Texas Military Department personnel to install and regularly maintain cameras that are part of the Texas Department of Public Safety's event driven surveillance system known as "Drawbridge".

Disaster Grants

This program provides for implementation of the Texas Disaster Act of 1975, as amended, Texas Government Code, Chapter 418. If the governor finds regularly-appropriated funds to state and local agencies are insufficient to respond to a natural disaster, the governor may make additional funds available.

Emergency and Deficiency Grants

The Texas Government Code, Section 403.075, authorizes the governor to fund and solve fiscal problems of state agencies without having to call a special legislative session or to use budget execution authority. These funds are provided to state agencies with insufficient funds to operate, or to meet special needs in cases of emergency or unforeseen circumstances.

