Governor’s Mansion Education Curriculum

The Texas Governor’s Mansion Restoration Fund would like to thank the author of this curriculum, Sally Hunter of Austin, and the Texas Education Agency for their coordination and input.

"This House is Your House"

Download Curriculum (Medium Resolution PDF at 4.6 MB)

Download Curriculum (High Resolution PDF at 26 MB)

Letter of Support from Robert Scott, TEA Commissioner

Letter of Support from First Lady Anita Perry

"A Case of Arson at the Mansion: A Guided Mock Trial"

Download Curriculum (PDF 543 KB)

Historical Gazettes

Help spread the word! Please feel free to distribute Fund literature to interested parties:

2011 Historical Gazette

2010 Historical Gazette

2009 Historical Gazette

2008 Historical Gazette