Welcome to the website of the Texas Governor’s Commission for Women. Our work helps Texas women live healthier, more productive and more prosperous lives. A division of the Texas Governor’s Office, we specialize in outreach, education, research and referral services. Women today are juggling more responsibilities than ever, and The Commission can provide an essential helping hand. We work on a variety of topics - from questions on starting a business to achieving a healthier lifestyle. We serve not only individual needs but also those of organizations working to help women in their communities. We’re the Governor’s Commission for Women. Find out how we can help you.

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed The Commission to focus on increasing opportunities in five key areas:

Women-owned businesses

Education through STEM

Volunteerism

Women and children's health

Women veterans and service members

Governor Greg Abbott's Executive Order relating to the Governor’s Commission for Women.