Texas is the proud home to 15 active duty military installations with an economic impact of nearly $136 billion. The enduring missions, beneficial partnerships, and promising outlook validate each installation’s vital role in the national defense. The TMPC will continue to advocate for Texas’ military personnel and installations, while fostering positive relationships at the local, state and federal level.

View the TMPC Installation Fact Sheet

United States Air Force

Dyess Air Force Base

Mission: Heavy bomb wing & airlift support group

Economic Output: $3.22 Billion

Goodfellow Air Force Base

Mission: Joint firefighting & intelligence training

Economic Output: $3.0 Billion

Laughlin Air Force Base

Mission: Specialized undergraduate pilot training

Economic Output: $1.4 Billion

Sheppard Air Force Base

Mission: Technical aviation & allied pilot training

Economic Output: $5.6 Billion

United States Army

Corpus Christi Army Depot

Mission: Helicopter repair Center of Excellence

Economic Output: $2.5 Billion

Fort Bliss

Mission: Ground combat maneuvering & artillery training

Economic Output: $24.1 Billion

Fort Hood

Mission: Ground combat ready forces & helicopter training

Economic Output: $35.4 Billion

Red River Army Depot

Mission: Center for Maintenance of Tactical Wheeled Vehicles & Rubber Products

Economic Output: $2.1 Billion

United States Navy

Naval Air Station Corpus Christi

Mission: Primary pilot training

Economic Output: $2.1 Billion

Naval Air Station Fort Worth Joint Reserve Base

Mission: Tactical fighter & airlift mission

Economic Output: $6.6 Billion

Naval Air Station Kingsville

Mission: Navy strike pilot training

Economic Output: $2.1 Billion

Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base

Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base

Mission: Reconnaissance

Economic Output: $5.6 Billion

Joint Base San Antonio

Fort Sam Houston

Mission: Medical Training

Lackland Air Force Base

Mission: Basic training for enlisted recruits & technical training

Randolph Air Force Base

Mission: Instructor pilot and graduate level instrument flying training

Combined Economic Output: $46.39 Billion