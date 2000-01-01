Office of the Texas Governor | Greg Abbott

As the 48th Governor of the State of Texas, Greg Abbott continues to build on his long record as a conservative leader who fights to preserve Texas values like faith, family and freedom.
Gov. Abbott has many things he wants to accomplish to make Texas stronger and ready for the future.
Governor Greg Abbott and his staff would like to hear from you. Click below and let us know how we can help you.
Governor Greg Abbott today hosted Taoiseach (Prime Minister of Ireland) Leo Varadkar at the Texas Governor's Mansion to discuss the growing relations between Texas and Ireland.
Governor Greg Abbott today met with U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Administrator Linda McMahon in Austin, Texas.
Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbott today visited the Rio Grande Valley where she made stops in Harlingen and Raymondville to speak with local elected officials and business leaders.
Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has granted Texas' request to extend the deadline for Transitional Sheltering Assistance (TSA) for victims of Hurricane Harvey.
Governor Greg Abbott today announced that Texas has been awarded Site Selection Magazine's Governor's Cup for a record-breaking 6th year in a row.
Serving as the information clearinghouse and promotion office for the Texas vibrant music industry.
Searching for the most qualified individuals in Texas to lead boards, commissions and other oversight groups in service to our state.
Working in partnership with local convention, visitors bureaus, chambers of commerce, and tourism industry organizations to promote economic development through domestic and international tourism.