Office of the Texas Governor | Greg Abbott

Texas Wins Site Selection Magazine’s Governor’s Cup Award For The Sixth Straight Year

Report To The People Of Texas

Governor Abbott Announces Rifle Resistant Vest Grant Funding On Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

As the 48th Governor of the State of Texas, Greg Abbott continues to build on his long record as a conservative leader who fights to preserve Texas values like faith, family and freedom.

Commission To Rebuild Texas After Hurricane Harvey Update: Issue 18

Mar 11

Governor Abbott Meets With Taoiseach Prime Minister of Ireland Leo Varadkar

Governor Greg Abbott today hosted Taoiseach (Prime Minister of Ireland) Leo Varadkar at the Texas Governor's Mansion to discuss the growing relations between Texas and Ireland.

Mar 9

Governor Abbott Meets With Administrator Of The Small Business Administration Linda McMahon

Governor Greg Abbott today met with U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Administrator Linda McMahon in Austin, Texas.

Mar 8

First Lady Cecilia Abbott Meets With Local Officials And Business Leaders In The Rio Grande Valley

Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbott today visited the Rio Grande Valley where she made stops in Harlingen and Raymondville to speak with local elected officials and business leaders.

Mar 6

Governor Abbott Announces Extension Of Transitional Sheltering Assistance

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has granted Texas' request to extend the deadline for Transitional Sheltering Assistance (TSA) for victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Mar 5

Texas Wins Site Selection Magazine’s Governor’s Cup Award For The Sixth Straight Year

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that Texas has been awarded Site Selection Magazine's Governor's Cup for a record-breaking 6th year in a row.

