Friends of the Mansion

Friends of the Governor's Mansion, a Texas non-profit organization, was founded by Governor and Mrs. Bill Clements in 1979 to assist with the Mansion restoration project during his first term in office. FGM's mission is to maintain the historic furnishings in the Mansion, including state owned treasures like Sam Houston's bed and portraits of early Texas leaders like Stephen F. Austin. The organization owns and insures the objects it purchases for the Mansion Collection, and cares for the entire collection with private funds. Recent acquisitions include a set of four early 19th century gilt bronze sconces for the State Dining Room. Led by a statewide Board of Directors, FGM also funds projects to beautify the Mansion gardens, and educate the public about the home and its fascinating history.

