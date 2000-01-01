First Lady Blog

Read Across America Day is a day celebrated each year on the birthday of Dr. Seuss and observed through ceremonies, special events and celebrations emphasizing the joys and importance of reading. As a former teacher and principal, I know that a good education starts by sharing with young Texans the joys of reading. Through sharing books with them and focusing on the importance of reading, we are equipping our schoolchildren with the tools necessary to build the strongest possible foundation for their education, and for the future of Texas. I have heard from many schools across Texas that will be participating tomorrow, and I hope all Texans will join in on the fun by grabbing your favorite book and sharing it with someone else.