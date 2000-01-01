Office of the Texas Governor | Greg Abbott
Demographics for People with Disabilities

Detailed demographic analyses may be used in program planning and improvement efforts by local workforce boards, state agencies, community and technical colleges, policy analysts, and other workforce system stakeholders. The map below is supported by a Council research study that focuses on the population of individuals with disabilities. This report was updated in 2016. Entitled People with Disabilities: A Texas Profile, this report details the demographic characteristics of the population of individuals with disabilities in Texas. 

Disabilities Map