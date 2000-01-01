Texas Skill Standards
The Council’s role is to facilitate and promote the Texas skill standards system by serving as a liaison between industry groups and community and technical colleges in the development and usage of skill standards. Its major skill standards-related functions include:
Skill Standards Development and Recognition
- Convene industry groups to develop new skill standards
- Validate existing, nationally-established industry standards
- Provide quality assurance by recognizing skill standards based on established criteria
Skill Standards Awareness and Usage
- Promote the use of standards and credentials in curriculum development
- Provide technical assistance to community and technical colleges to integrate skill standards in their workforce programs
- Recognize workforce programs of Texas community and technical colleges that have integrated skill standards into the curriculum
Visit www.tssb.org for additional information.