Office of the Texas Governor | Greg Abbott
Menu

Texas Skill Standards

The Council’s role is to facilitate and promote the Texas skill standards system by serving as a liaison between industry groups and community and technical colleges in the development and usage of skill standards. Its major skill standards-related functions include:

Skill Standards Development and Recognition

  • Convene industry groups to develop new skill standards
  • Validate existing, nationally-established industry standards
  • Provide quality assurance by recognizing skill standards based on established criteria

Skill Standards Awareness and Usage

  • Promote the use of standards and credentials in curriculum development
  • Provide technical assistance to community and technical colleges to integrate skill standards in their workforce programs
  • Recognize workforce programs of Texas community and technical colleges that have integrated skill standards into the curriculum

Visit www.tssb.org for additional information.