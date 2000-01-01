Governor's Appointment Responsibility

The authority to make governmental appointments is one of the powers given to the Governor of Texas by the state's Constitution.

During a four-year term, the Governor will make about 3,000 appointments.

Most appointments are:

State officials and members of state boards, commissions and councils that carry out the laws and direct the policies of state government activities; Members of task forces that advise the Governor or executive agencies on specific issues and policies; or State elected and judicial offices when vacancies occur by resignation or death of the office holder.

To apply for an appointed position in Abbott Administration, please read about the Appointment Process prior to completing the Appointment Application. The majority of these appointments are volunteer positions, representative of our citizen government. Most appointees are entitled to standard travel expenses and/or per diem to attend meetings and conduct business of the board or commission.

The List of Appointments details all appointments made by Governor Abbott.

For information regarding the Texas Armed Services Scholarship, please visit the Appointment Application page.