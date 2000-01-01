The goal of the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division (CJD) is to improve public safety and support victims of crime by filling system gaps and promoting innovative solutions to common challenges. Our mission is to support those who make Texas a safer place and those who help victims of crime to recover and feel safe again. In carrying out this mission, we are committed to helping our grantees by actively finding ways for them to accomplish their goals and by making sure that we have our eye on identifying the approaches that work best.

Every year, CJD makes over $275 million in funding available to hundreds of organizations for projects to:

Prevent and intervene in juvenile delinquency

Provide services to victims of crime and address violence against women

and address violence against women Support law enforcement and improve the criminal justice system

system Support Crime Stoppers organizations

organizations Prevent child sex trafficking, bring justice to its perpetrators, and restore its victims

We are also proud to administer the Governor’s Star of Texas Awards.

Principles

CJD is dedicated to the following principles:

Leading and exploring innovation - To advance justice, we must dedicate resources to test new ideas.

To advance justice, we must dedicate resources to test new ideas. Focusing on people and impact - We must always remember who we are here to serve and dedicate funding where it can help people in the most meaningful ways.

We must always remember who we are here to serve and dedicate funding where it can help people in the most meaningful ways. Acting transparently - We strive to operate in a fair and transparent way.

We strive to operate in a fair and transparent way. Operating with simplicity - We work to streamline our processes and lessen burden by focusing on what is important.

We work to streamline our processes and lessen burden by focusing on what is important. Collecting and using evidence - We are dedicated to building good measures for our programs, championing evidence-based practices, and building evidence where it is lacking.

We are dedicated to building good measures for our programs, championing evidence-based practices, and building evidence where it is lacking. Valuing our stakeholders and their opinions - We know that to succeed we must listen to and leverage the expertise and input of our stakeholders.

For more information on CJD’s programs and operations, read CJD's Biennial Report to the Texas Legislature

Our Leadership Team

Camille Cain, Executive Director

Reilly Webb, Deputy Executive Director

Margie Fernandez-Prew, Director of Justice Programs

Zena Hooper, Director of Victims Services Programs

Andrea Sparks, Director of the Child Sex Trafficking Team

Elaine Windberg, Director of Texas Crime Stoppers

Contact Us

Criminal Justice Division

Office of the Governor

1100 San Jacinto Boulevard, Austin, Texas 78701

Post Office Box 12428, Austin, Texas 78711

(512) 463-1919

Report Concerns