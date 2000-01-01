The Homeland Security Grants Division (HSGD) promotes strategies to prevent terrorism and other catastrophic events and to prepare communities for the threats and hazards that pose the greatest risk to the security and resilience of Texas and the Nation. The grant funding assists Texas jurisdictions in building, sustaining, and delivering core capabilities to further the National Preparedness Goal which is, “A secure and resilient Nation with the capabilities required across the whole community to prevent, protect against, mitigate, respond to, and recover from the threats and hazards that pose the greatest risk.”

Guided by the framework established in the Texas Homeland Security Strategic Plan, HSGD supports investments in homeland security planning, organization, equipment, training, and exercises. Grant funding is used to address gaps identified through the annual State Preparedness Report (SPR) in achieving capability targets set through the annual Threat and Hazard Identification and Risk Assessment (THIRA). These assessments identify capability targets and Texas’ current ability to meet those targets. Precedence is given to high-priority core capabilities where significant gaps exist.

HSGD also funds grants to increase security along the Texas-Mexico and international water borders. These grants provide resources for increased patrols in order to detect, deter, and disrupt drug, human, and other contraband trafficking and crimes. Other funding is used to provide additional training and prosecution resources to handle cases resulting from border-related crime.

Guiding Principles:

Fiscal Responsibility, Accountability, and Transparency

As a steward of state and federal funds, HSGD employs sound management practices and controls to ensure that programs can be fiscally and programmatically successful.

Grants are routinely monitored through site visits, desk reviews, contact visits, and performance reviews.

Staff are also available to provide guidance and technical assistance when necessary.

Target Funding to Achieve the Greatest Impact

HSGD engages in comprehensive planning efforts at the state, regional and local levels to identify threats and hazards, vulnerabilities, and potential consequences.

Essential to success is effective risk management, including risk identification and assessment, implementation of actions to reduce risk in the most cost-effective way, and continuous evaluation and adjustment as some risks are mitigated and others emerge or grow.

Other factors considered when determining funding distribution include the potential impact, reasonableness, and permissibility of proposed projects.

Facilitate Coordination Among State, Regional, Local, and Federal Entities

Securing Texas requires a coordinated effort among all agencies, jurisdictions, and the private sector.

HSGD collaborates closely with each of the 24 Regional Councils of Governments (COGs) across the state and provides funding for the COGs to engage in regional and local planning efforts including threat and preparedness assessments and planning to implement the state’s homeland security strategy. These assessments are used by the COGs when making funding recommendations to HSGD and are also reviewed by the Texas Office of Homeland Security in preparing the state’s annual THIRA and SPR.

HSGD works closely with the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Federal Emergency Management Agency to apply for and promote federal funding for preparedness and homeland security in Texas.

HSGD coordinates with local law enforcement agencies, the Department of Public Safety, the United States Customs and Border Protection, and DHS to encourage the effective use of grant funds for border security operations.

Online Services:

eGrants – HSGD’s online grant management system; follow the link to register for an account, submit and certify an application(s), and then manage any HSGD grant(s) awarded to your agency.

State Auditor’s Office Fraud Hotline: 1-800-TX-AUDIT

Visit the State Auditor’s website for more information on reporting fraud, waste, or abuse.

Helpful Federal, State and other Resources

FEMA Grants

Texas Division of Emergency Management – This website includes links to State emergency management information related to Preparedness, Response, Recovery and Mitigation of all types of emergencies and disasters. This site contains links to the latest situation reports, weather and road conditions, amber alerts, training information, conferences and workshops, hazard mitigation information, local emergency management information, and other useful links.

Texas State Interoperability Executive Committee – This site contains links to the COG's Interoperability Plans and news regarding progress in communications interoperability.

Texas Association of Regional Councils – The Texas Association of Regional Councils (TARC) was organized in 1973 by interlocal agreement among Texas' 24 regional Councils of Governments. The statewide association assists the regional councils in strengthening their capabilities to serve their local government members; provides a forum for the regular exchange of information and ideas; educates other governmental entities, public and private organizations, and the general public about the services and functions of regional councils; and represents the councils before both state and federal agencies and legislative bodies.