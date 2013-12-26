Resources & Best Practices
Resources for Applicants & Grantees
- eGrants - the online grant application and management system
- Guide to Grants - information on applying for and managing grants
- eGrants support page - forms, resources, and helpful support documents, including the User’s Guide to Creating an Application.
- Texas Administrative Code - the regulations specific to CJD grants
- Uniform Grant Management Standards - the regulation for grants management in Texas
- Uniform Administrative Requirements, Cost Principles, and Audit Requirements for Federal Awards - Otherwise known as “2 CFR 200,” or the OmniCircular, the regulations related to grants management for federal funding sources
- eGrants Financial Management Guide - a guide to understanding how to manage your grant within eGrants
- DOJ Grants Financial Guide - a guide that translates many of the federal grant rules into easier-to-understand terms
- Texas State Library and Archives Commission’s Resources for Grantees - Helpful links and official state guidance for grants
- Immigration and Customs Enforcement Detainer Certification - Information for local governments on how to comply with CJD’s requirement regarding compliance with requests from ICE for information or to detain illegal aliens in custody.
-
Developing a Good Project Narrative - Guidance on how to formulate an effective project, and how to communicate it clearly in the application’s narrative prompts.
-
Grantee Conditions and Responsibilities - A compendium of CJD and Homeland Security Grants Division policies for all grantees.
-
Standard Certifications and Requirements - CJD’s standard requirements that the Authorized Official must certify upon applying for a grant.
-
CJD Grant Activities and Measures - A reference for applicants on the activities allowed for different project types and the measures associated with each.
Best & Promising Practices
CJD encourages all applicants and grantees to rely on evidence when designing grant projects. We have a growing focus on ensuring that the projects we fund are working and delivering the promised results. One way to increase the chances that a grant will be successful is to rely on information that uses the successes and failures of the field and learns from both. There are a variety of resources that may be helpful:
- BJS Data Analysis Tools - The Bureau of Justice Statistics (BJS) offers a variety of analysis tools online including tools for census data, corrections, juvenile justice, case processing, victimization, and other topics.
- COPS Office Resource Center - This site provides a variety of best practices and approaches for policing.
- CrimeSolutions.gov - The National Institute of Justice’s CrimeSolutions.gov uses research to rate the effectiveness of programs and practices in achieving criminal justice related outcomes in order to inform practitioners and policy makers about what works, what doesn’t and what’s promising in criminal justice, juvenile justice, and crime victim services.
- National Association of Drug Court Professionals - This site provides best practices for drug courts and guidance for other types of specialty courts.
- National Criminal Justice Reference Service (NCJRS) - Established in 1972, the National Criminal Justice Reference Service is a federally funded resource offering justice and drug-related information to support research, policy, and program development worldwide.
- OJJDP Model Programs Guide - The Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention’s (OJJDP’s) Model Programs Guide (MPG) contains information about evidence-based juvenile justice and youth prevention, intervention, and reentry programs. It is a resource for practitioners and communities about what works, what is promising, and what does not work in juvenile justice, delinquency prevention, and child protection and safety.
- Youth.gov - This site provides interactive tools and other resources to help youth-serving organizations and community partnerships plan, implement, and participate in effective programs for youth.