Resources & Best Practices

Resources for Applicants & Grantees

Best & Promising Practices

CJD encourages all applicants and grantees to rely on evidence when designing grant projects. We have a growing focus on ensuring that the projects we fund are working and delivering the promised results. One way to increase the chances that a grant will be successful is to rely on information that uses the successes and failures of the field and learns from both. There are a variety of resources that may be helpful: