The HR division provides talent management oversight and support through recruiting, hiring, compensation, benefits administration, communication and training, and maintaining compliance with government regulations. HR strives to provide quality customer service to internal and external customers, and also manages the Texas Governor’s Fellowship Program.

OOG is an equal opportunity employer and you can view postings on the Work In Texas website. Applications are received only through Work In Texas. Requests for accommodation should be made to the Human Resources office as early as possible in the application/employment process.

NOTE: The Office of the Governor participates in E-Verify and all new employees are required to present proof of identity and eligibility to work in the United States. Also, all positions are subject to a background check.

You may contact HR with any questions at (512) 463-5873.