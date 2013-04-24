Established in 2003 by the 78th Texas Legislature, the Texas Military Preparedness Commission’s (TMPC) goal is to preserve, protect, expand, and attract new military missions, assets, and installations. Additionally, the TMPC encourages defense-related businesses to expand or relocate in Texas.

The following TMPC Quarterly Meeting will be December 13, 2017 and the Texas Military Summit will be held December 14, 2017.

The TMPC will be hosting the Texas Military Summit on December 14, 2017 to discuss and develop ways that defense communities, military installations, and local and state leaders can enhance our partnerships. We appreciate your RSVP to this free event by December 8, 2017. View the TMS Invite.

Texas Military Summit Agenda

Defense Economic Adjustment Assistance Grant (DEAAG), FY 2018-2019 Round

The TMPC will begin accepting applications for DEAAG funding on September 1, 2017. The applications will be due on October 16, 2017 by 5:00 PM Central Time. The TMPC will then award the grants at the December 13, 2017 Quarterly Meeting in Austin. $20 million will be available for grants that increase the military value of an installation or help grow the installation with new missions. The TMPC highly encourages applicants to contact staff with any questions they have about the program or application. These grants are highly competitive. The application will be available on the website in August.

Texas Military Preparedness Commission Releases 2015-2016 Biennial Report

The Texas Military Preparedness Commission (TMPC) 2015-2016 Biennial Report showcases the changes to the Texas Defense Economy and Military Installations. This year, the TMPC partnered with the Comptroller’s Office to do a new study of the economic impact of the military installations in Texas. Texas military installations put back over $136.6 billion into the Texas economy and support 233,000 Department of Defense jobs. Top companies like Lockheed Martin and Bell – Boeing continue to receive top defense contracts, placing Texas high in the U.S. defense economy. Texas military communities continue to grow and support the military which makes Texas an ideal home for military members, military families, and veterans.

Notice of Federal Funding Opportunity - Department of Defense, Office of Economic Adjustment

The Office of Economic Adjustment (OEA) published a Federal Funding Opportunity (FOO) for community planning assistance and economic diversification in response to reductions or cancellations in Department of Defense (DoD) acquisition spending. Assistance may be granted if the reduction has a direct and significant adverse effect on a community or its residents. This notice includes proposal submission requirements and instructions, and eligibility and selection criteria that will be used to evaluate proposals from eligible respondents. Proposals will be considered on a continuing basis, subject to available appropriations.

TMPC Awards $15 Million to Texas Military Installations

Texas Wins UAS Research and Test Site

After a year of planning and cooperation among public universities, industry partners and the Office of the Governor, Texas has been awarded an unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) research and test site by the Federal Aviation Administration. Governor Perry welcomed the announcement.“Texas has a long and distinguished history in the aerospace industry, and this test site is an important opportunity to create jobs and for the industry in our state,” he said. “This technology will not only protect our country, but has the potential to advance other industries as well, and this site will play a role in ensuring it is used in a way that benefits our citizens while protecting their privacy.”

Regional Partnership with the Southwest Defense Alliance

On November 22, 2013, the Texas Military Preparedness Commission and Southwest Defense Alliance unanimously passed a joint resolution affirming a partnership of cooperation to preserve, and promote military missions, assets, infrastructures and the defense industrial base in Texas. View the joint resolution signed by Chairman Paul Paine and Chairman John Regni.

The Office of Economic Adjustment (OEA) published a Federal Funding Opportunity to solicit project proposals from States and communities impacted by reductions or cancellations in DoD spending. Through grants and technical assistance, OEA assistance can enable impacted regions to organize themselves to respond on behalf of affected communities, workers, and businesses; plan local community and economic adjustment activities; and carry-out plans to respond to the defense impacts and stabilize the local economy. Proposals will be considered for funding on a continuing basis, subject to available appropriations.

Economic Impact

Texas recognizes and appreciates the impact military installations have within defense communities and the state. In 2012, the TMPC, in partnership with the Texas Comptroller’s Office, conducted an economic analysis to quantify the impact military missions have on the state’s economy. The analysis boasted the military’s contribution to the state economy with an economic output of $148 billion, a GDP of $83 billion and $55.56 billion in disposable personal income. A driving force in Texas’ diverse economy, Department of Defense (DoD) military expenditures, including military and DoD civilian payroll, totaled more than $30 billion in 2011, and more than $23 billion in 2012, marking Texas as the third largest recipient of DoD funding in both years. With historic active installations like Fort Bliss, Fort Hood, and Naval Air Station Corpus Christi, Texas is home to over 148,000 active duty personnel and more than 55,000 members of the DoD civilian workforce.

Proposed Base Realignment and Closure 2015

On April 24, 2013, Governor Rick Perry wrote a Call To Action Letter to the TMPC instructing the commission to outline a strategy of protecting our military communities and installations from another round of base closures. The TMPC will continue working with installations and the communities that support our military to ensure our state’s integral role in the national defense structure.

Economic Adjustment Programs

The TMPC continues its work to preserve, promote, and advance the military mission within the State of Texas by protecting vital military installations within its borders and encouraging defense related businesses to expand or relocate to Texas. TMPC assists defense related communities through the use of the Defense Economic Adjustment Assistant Grant and Texas Military Value Revolving Loan Fund programs. As of FY2012, over $32.4 million in grants and $49.6 million in loans have been allocated to defense dependent communities to facilitate capital or infrastructure improvements aimed at addressing the demands of an expanded military mission or for job creating projects.

Program Now Accepting Applications

“The Defense Economic Adjustment Assistance Grant (DEAAG) program will begin accepting applications on September 23, 2016. The DEAAG application period will be open until November 14 at 5:00 PM CST. Applications will not be accepted after this time. They can be submitted to the address in the application or to tmpc@gov.texas.gov. $650,000 is available to award and preference will be given to community colleges for training equipment since the award must be spent by August 31, 2017. Awards will be made at the TMPC Quarterly Meeting on December 7, 2016. If you have any questions or need assistance with the application, please contact the TMPC at tmpc@gov.texas.gov.