Office of the Texas Governor | Greg Abbott
Menu

Demographics for Veterans

Detailed demographic analyses may be used in program planning and improvement efforts by local workforce boards, state agencies, community and technical colleges, policy analysts, and other workforce system stakeholders. The map below is supported by a Council research study that focuses on the veteran population. This report was updated in 2016. Entitled Veterans in Texas: A Demographic Study, this report provides information about veterans in Texas—from World War II to Gulf War II.

 Vet Map