State Lobbying Disclosure

Download, print and fill out the Suggested Reporting Form (PDF)

Email to: OSFR [at] gov.texas.gov

LOBBYING DISCLOSURE REQUIREMENTS

MANDATED BY THE LEGISLATURE

GO INTO EFFECT SEPTEMBER 1, 2009

(Please note part (d))

Sec. 751.016. CONTRACTS BY STATE AGENCIES OR POLITICAL SUBDIVISIONS.

(a) In this section, "political subdivision" includes a river authority.

(b) An agency or political subdivision of the state shall report to the office on any contract between the agency or subdivision and a federal-level government relations consultant. A state agency or political subdivision shall submit one report under this section not later than the 30th day after the date the contract is executed and a second report not later than the 30th day after the date the contract is terminated. The report must include:

(1) the name of the consultant or consulting firm;

(2) the issue on which the consultant was hired to consult; and

(3) the amount of compensation paid or to be paid to the consultant under the contract.

(b-1) A state agency or political subdivision contracting with a federal-level government relations consultant before September 1, 2009, shall, if the contract has not terminated before that date, submit a report as required by Subsection (b) not later than September 30, 2009. This subsection expires September 1, 2010.

(c) If a state agency contracts with a federal-level government relations consultant and the consultant subcontracts the work to another firm or individual, the state agency shall report the subcontract to the office.

(d) This section does not apply to a political subdivision whose federal-level government relations consultant is required by other law to disclose, report, and make available the information required by Subsection (b) to:

(1) the public; and

(2) a federal or state entity.

Contact us regarding questions or comments.