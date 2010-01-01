Detailed demographic analyses may be used in program planning and improvement efforts by local workforce boards, state agencies, community and technical colleges, policy analysts, and other workforce system stakeholders. The two maps below are supported by several Council research studies that focus on the adult education population. The most relevant of these reports was published in 2010, with assistance from the Texas State Demographer. Entitled Identifying the Current and Future Population in Need of Adult Education, the report quantifies both the current and future numbers eligible for adult education services in Texas. The first map notes the population in 2010, while the second map forecasts the population to 2040.



View deMOGRAPHICS FOR ADULT EDUCATION IN 2010

View dEMOGRAPHICS FOR ADULT EDUCATION IN 2040