Adult Education Research and Reports

Texas Government Code, Section 2308.1016, requires the Council to facilitate the efficient delivery of integrated adult education and literacy services in Texas. As such, the Council is charged with evaluating the adult education and literacy programs administered by the Texas Education Agency, the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board, and the Texas Workforce Commission. In fulfillment of this mandate, the Council has published several reports on adult education in Texas.

A First Look at Critical Issues Surrounding Adult Education and Literacy in Texas is a report mandated by the 78th Texas Legislature, requiring the Council to evaluate adult education and literacy programs administered by the Texas Education Agency and the Texas Workforce Commission by December 31, 2003. In its research, the Council focused on three aspects of adult education and literacy: funding; outcomes; and service delivery. The Council made two recommendations for improving the status of adult education and literacy in Texas and suggests strategies to support both recommendations. (December 2003)

A Primer on Adult Education in Texas continued the initial research began in A First Look at Critical Issues Surrounding Adult Education and Literacy in Texas. The Primer's scope was focused primarily on adult education programs funded by Title II of the Workforce Investment Act of 1998. The report discussed governing and relevant legislation, funding, the delivery system, the population in need of adult education services, and program accountability and outcomes. (January 2010) [The information contained in this report is no longer current due to enactment of Senate Bill 307, 83rd Texas Legislature, on September 1, 2013. The bill transferred the administration of adult education and literacy programs from the Texas Education Agency to the Texas Workforce Commission.]

Identifying the Current and Future Population in Need of Adult Education was the first companion paper to the Primer. Prepared in coordination with the Office of the State Demographer, it contains updated data and more defined methodologies that detail the current and future need for adult education in Texas. (March 2010) Summary

Adult Education Providers: Instructional Approaches and Service Delivery Methods was the second companion paper to the Primer. Using data collected from 27 adult education providers throughout Texas, the different types of adult education providers and programs were discussed and their approaches and methods compared. The Council also offered four observations and suggested actions to improve the adult education system in Texas. (June 2010) [The information contained in this report is no longer current due to enactment of Senate Bill 307, 83rd Texas Legislature, on September 1, 2013. The bill transferred the administration of adult education and literacy programs from the Texas Education Agency to the Texas Workforce Commission.]

Results of the 2012 Research and Survey of Adult Education Providers in Texas – The research contained in this report focuses on the development of a comprehensive list of adult education/literacy providers in Texas and the estimation of the delivery of programs to address the statewide need for adult education. (June 2012) Summary