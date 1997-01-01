Mansion History Timeline Sources & Credits

Carrington, Ph.D, Evelyn M. The Neill-Cochran Museum House 1855-1976. Waco: Texian Press, 1977. Print.

Alexander, Drury Blakeley, Joe B. Frantz, Jack Maguire, and Audray Bateman Randle. The Governor's Mansion of Texas, A Historic Tour. Friends of the Governor's Mansion, 1985. Print.

McQueary, Carl R. Dining at the Governor's Mansion. 1st. College Station: Texas A&M University Press, 2003. Print.

Daniel, Jean Houston, Price Daniel, and Dorothy Blodgett. The Texas Governor's Mansion. Austin: Texas State Library and Archives, 1984. Print.

The Governor's Mansion of Texas, A Tour of Texas' Most Historic Home. Austin: Friends of the Governor's Mansion, 1997. Print.

Photo Credits