Small Business Administration Grants Governor Abbott's Request For Disaster Assistance
Governor Greg Abbott's request for low interest federal disaster loans for those affected by the devastating tornadoes that swept through Texas on the weekend of April 28th has been granted by the Small Business Administration (SBA) for seven Texas counties. Those counties include: Henderson, Hunt, Kaufman, Rains, Smith, Wood and Van Zandt.
"I extend my sincerest appreciation to the SBA for their swift action in aiding those affected by these deadly tornadoes," said Governor Abbott. "Texans have always worked together to help their neighbors and rebuild their communities after a tragedy strikes, and this time will be no different."
The SBA will also be opening two Disaster Loan Outreach Centers listed below.
RAINS COUNTY
Disaster Loan Outreach Center
County Commissioner’s Office
110 E. North St.
Emory, TX 75440
Opens 1 p.m. Monday, May 15
Mondays – Fridays 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Closes 6 p.m. Thursday, May 25
VAN ZANDT COUNTY
Disaster Loan Outreach Center
Texas Farm Bureau Insurance
281 E. State Highway 243
Canton, TX 75103
Opens 1 p.m. Monday, May 15
Mondays – Fridays 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Open until further notice
View more information about the Small Business Administration Diaster Assitance.