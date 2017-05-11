Small Business Administration Grants Governor Abbott's Request For Disaster Assistance

Governor Greg Abbott's request for low interest federal disaster loans for those affected by the devastating tornadoes that swept through Texas on the weekend of April 28th has been granted by the Small Business Administration (SBA) for seven Texas counties. Those counties include: Henderson, Hunt, Kaufman, Rains, Smith, Wood and Van Zandt.



"I extend my sincerest appreciation to the SBA for their swift action in aiding those affected by these deadly tornadoes," said Governor Abbott. "Texans have always worked together to help their neighbors and rebuild their communities after a tragedy strikes, and this time will be no different."



The SBA will also be opening two Disaster Loan Outreach Centers listed below.

RAINS COUNTY

Disaster Loan Outreach Center

County Commissioner’s Office

110 E. North St.

Emory, TX 75440



Opens 1 p.m. Monday, May 15

Mondays – Fridays 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Closes 6 p.m. Thursday, May 25

VAN ZANDT COUNTY

Disaster Loan Outreach Center

Texas Farm Bureau Insurance

281 E. State Highway 243

Canton, TX 75103



Opens 1 p.m. Monday, May 15

Mondays – Fridays 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Open until further notice

View more information about the Small Business Administration Diaster Assitance.