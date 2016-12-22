-
Promoting Volunteerism And Service In Texas
Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbott announces her Texanthropy initiative.
- Thursday, December 22, 2016 • Austin, TexasGovernor Abbott Pardons Five Texans
Governor Greg Abbott today pardoned the following five Texans recommended by the Board of Pardons and Paroles.
- Wednesday, December 21, 2016 • Austin, TexasGovernor Abbott Reappoints Moore Presiding Judge Of The Ninth Administrative Judicial Region
Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Kelly Moore as presiding judge of the Ninth Administrative Judicial Region for a term set to expire four years from the date of qualification.
- Wednesday, December 21, 2016 • Austin, TexasGovernor Abbott Reappoints Ables Presiding Judge Of The Sixth Administrative Judicial Region
Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Steve Ables as presiding judge of the Sixth Administrative Judicial Region for a term set to expire four years from the date of qualification.
- Wednesday, December 21, 2016 • Austin, TexasGovernor Abbott Reappoints Peeples Presiding Judge Of The Fourth Administrative Judicial Region
Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed David Peeples as presiding judge of the Fourth Administrative Judicial Region for a term set to expire four years from the date of qualification.
- Wednesday, December 21, 2016 • Austin, TexasOffice Of The Governor Announces Innovative Academies Grant Awardees
The Office of the Governor today announced the grant awardees for the Texas Industry Cluster Innovative Academies initiative launched in September 2016.
- Tuesday, December 20, 2016 • Austin, TexasGovernor Abbott Appoints Three To Red River Authority Of Texas Board Of Directors
Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Todd Boykin and reappointed Jerry Bob Daniel and Wilson Scaling to the Red River Authority of Texas Board of Directors for terms set to expire August 11, 2021.
- Tuesday, December 20, 2016 • Austin, TexasGovernor Abbott Visits Personnel And Families Of Operation Secure Texas In Weslaco
Governor Greg Abbott today visited Operation Secure Texas personnel and their families for a Christmas luncheon at the Texas National Guard Armory in Weslaco.
- Monday, December 19, 2016 • Austin, TexasGovernor Abbott Appoints Three To State Employee Charitable Campaign Policy Committee
Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Alicia Gray Key and Tabatha C. Vasquez to the State Employee Charitable Campaign Policy Committee for terms set to expire September 1, 2018, and reappointed Greg Davidson for a term set to expire on September 1, 2017.
- Saturday, December 17, 2016 • Austin, TexasGovernor Abbott Lays Wreaths At Texas State Cemetery On Wreaths Across America Day
Governor Greg Abbott today attended and delivered remarks at the inaugural wreath-laying ceremony for Wreaths Across America Day at the Texas State Cemetery in Austin.
- Friday, December 16, 2016 • Austin, TexasGovernor Abbott Appoints Murphy To San Antonio River Authority Board Of Directors
Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Lynn Murphy to the San Antonio River Authority Board of Directors for a term until the next General Election or until her successor shall be duly elected and qualified.