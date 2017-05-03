Governor Abbott Speaks With Department Of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos

Governor Greg Abbott today held a call with United States Department of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos to discuss the recent stabbing attack at The University of Texas at Austin. A readout of the call can be found below.

Secretary DeVos called Governor Abbott to offer her condolences on the recent tragedy at The University of Texas at Austin (UT) and to offer any assistance from the Department of Education. The Governor thanked the Secretary for the call and told her that based on current information, UT and law enforcement agencies have more than adequately assessed and handled the situation. The Governor told her that if any new information arises showing a need for involvement by the Department of Education, he would follow up.