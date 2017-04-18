Governor Abbott Attends Greater Houston Partnership State Of The State Luncheon

Governor Greg Abbott today attended and delivered remarks at the Greater Houston Partnership (GHP) State of the State luncheon. During his speech Governor Abbott touted Houston's economic success and recent growth. The governor noted that in 2016 Houston experienced unprecedented growth, gaining more than 125,000 new residents, the second most of any metro area in the United States. The Houston metro area is also expected to add nearly 30,000 new jobs in 2017, and the port of Houston remains the number one exporting port in the country.

“Texas is the Lone Star State for a reason – because it stands apart as a model for the rest of the nation,” said Governor Abbott. “Since the profound beginning, Texas has charted a course that has elevated it to be the premier state in the greatest nation in the history of the world. The Greater Houston Partnership is helping write the next chapter in our extraordinary history and together we will keep Texas the most exceptional state in the United States of America.”

