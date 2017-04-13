Statement on the Passing of Insurance Commissioner David Mattax

Governor Greg Abbott released the following statement after the passing of Texas Department of Insurance Commissioner David Mattax. Commissioner Mattax passed away this morning following a battle with cancer.

“Today Cecilia and I mourn the loss of a friend, colleague, and distinguished public servant. Commissioner David Mattax truly dedicated his life and career to the State of Texas. A brilliant lawyer whose loyalty to Texas never wavered, David was a doting son and brother who took great pride in mentoring young lawyers who would become the leaders of tomorrow. David’s brilliance, wit, and wisdom will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Cecilia and I extend our deepest sympathies and prayers to the Mattax family.”