Governor Abbott Increases Readiness Of State Operations Center As Severe Weather Is Set To Impact Texas

Governor Greg Abbott today elevated the Texas State Operations Center (SOC) to Level 3 (Increased Readiness) activation as heavy rain and potential flash flooding is set to impact various parts of Texas. State resources are on standby and ready to be deployed to assist local officials as requested. The Governor encouraged residents to heed warnings from local officials, avoid areas that are flooding and be cautious of water on roadways.

“As severe weather is set to impact Texas, state resources will stand ready to assist local officials throughout the state,” said Governor Abbott. “I strongly urge all Texans to heed warnings from local officials and avoid areas with standing or rushing water.”

Texans are encouraged to follow these safety tips:

When severe storms threaten, the safest place to be is indoors.

If you are outdoors, seek shelter in a home, large building or automobile. Do not take shelter in sheds, pavilions, tents, dugouts, or other small, open sided buildings.

Avoid areas already flooded and avoid any fast-flowing water.

Be extremely cautious of any water on roads or in creeks, streams, storm drains or other areas – never attempt to cross flowing streams or drive across flooded roadways, turn around, don’t drown.

Remember that dangerous waters can seem deceptively calm, and if you encounter flooding, move to higher ground.

Monitor weather radios and news broadcasts for updated information on current and anticipated severe weather.

Keep in mind that flood dangers are even harder to recognize at night

For additional safety tips related to tornadoes, thunderstorms and flooding, see: http://dps.texas.gov/dem/ThreatAwareness/weather_aware_severe.htm.