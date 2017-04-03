Office Of The Governor Announces Reward In Murder Case Of Assistant Chief Deputy Clint Greenwood

The Office of the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division today offered an additional reward of up to $15,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of the person or persons involved in the murder of Assistant Chief Deputy Clint Greenwood. The award offered by the Governor’s office, combined with the Baytown Crime Stoppers award of $35,000 will bring the total amount offered to $50,000.

The Fallen Hero Reward Texas Remembers program is funded by the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division and administered by the Texas Department of Public Safety. Baytown Crime Stoppers includes a variety of community representatives and provides a method for local law enforcement to receive information on crimes. All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.

To be eligible for the cash reward, all tips must be submitted through Crime Stoppers using one of the following methods:

Calling the Baytown Crime Stoppers hotline at 281-422-TIPS (8477).

Calling the Texas Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Texting the letters "DPS" followed by your tip to 274637 (CRIMES)

Submitting a tip online by clicking here.

