USDA Grants Governor Abbott’s Requests For Resources For Panhandle Wildfires

Following devastating wildfires in the Texas Panhandle and Governor Greg Abbott’s request for assistance, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has made critical resources available for those affected.

“The State of Texas thanks our federal partners at the USDA for their quick response in making resources available to those impacted by this disaster,” said Governor Abbott. “Those affected by the wildfires have a long road ahead in rebuilding their lives and property and this assistance will aid significantly in that effort. In true Texas fashion, I have no doubt that the Panhandle community will come out of this stronger than before.”

The Farm Service Agency (FSA) under the USDA has made the following programs available to those affected:

Livestock Indemnity Program

Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honeybees, and Farm-Raised Fish Program

Tree Assistance Program

Emergency use of the Conservation Reserve Program for grazing

For detailed information on these programs and how to apply, click here.

The FSA is also offering assistance through the Emergency Conservation Program, which provides funding and technical assistance for farmers and ranchers to rehabilitate farmland damaged by natural disasters. Additional information can be found here.