Governor Abbott Hosts SXSW Tech Meetup At Governor’s Mansion

Governor Greg Abbott today hosted a reception for tech industry leaders at the Governor's Mansion as part of SXSW. During the reception Governor Abbott discussed the importance of the tech industry in Texas, and all the state is doing to continue attracting startups and tech entrepreneurs to the Lone Star State.

“Texas has long been home to innovative individuals and institutions because of the Lone Star State’s friendly business environment,” said Governor Abbott. “Our model has attracted industry leaders from across the globe, and now Texas is the number one tech exporter in the entire country. As Governor I will continue to help entrepreneurs bring smart ideas to the market faster by getting government out of the way and removing barriers to entry. We are wide open for business and I invite all tech leaders to join the innovation renaissance in Texas.”

Businesses that were present at the reception included Capital One, Amazon, Google, IBM, Microsoft and others.