Governor Abbott Pardons Dennis Bashinski

TO ALL TO WHOM THESE PRESENTS SHALL COME:

WHEREAS, Dennis James Bashinski, D.O.B. June 11, 1953, was sentenced in the 183rd District Court in Harris County on November 17, 1972, to two years of probation for the offense of Unlawful Possession of a Narcotic Drug (Marijuana), Cause No. 181399; and

WHEREAS, the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles has recommended a Full Pardon and Restoration of Full Civil Rights of Citizenship and a Restoration of Firearm Rights;

NOW, THEREFORE, I, GREG ABBOTT, Governor of the State of Texas, by virtue of the authority vested in me under the Constitution and laws of this State, and acting upon the recommendation of the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles, do hereby grant unto the said:

DENNIS JAMES BASHINSKI

A FULL PARDON AND RESTORATION OF FULL CIVIL RIGHTS OF CITIZENSHIP AND A RESTORATION OF FIREARMS RIGHTS THAT MAY HAVE HERETOFORE BEEN LOST AS A RESULT OF HIS CONVICTION OF THE OFFENSE ABOVE SET OUT IN A COURT IN CAUSE NO. 181399, IN HARRIS COUNTY, TEXAS.

I HEREBY DIRECT that a copy of this proclamation be filed in the office of the Secretary of State.

IN TESTIMONY WHEREOF, I have hereunto signed my name and have officially caused the Seal of State to be affixed hereon, this the 22nd day of December, 2017.

GREG ABBOTT

Governor

View a PDF of the Proclamation