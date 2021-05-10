Governor Abbott Appoints Six to Texas Crime Victims’ Institute Advisory Council

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Lee Ann Breading and reappointed Abigail Brookshire, Libby Hamilton, Joan Huffman, James White, and Erleigh Wiley to the Texas Crime Victims’ Institute Advisory Council for terms set to expire January 31, 2023. The council is charged with conducting an in-depth analysis of the impact of crime on victims, close relatives of deceased victims, guardians of victims and society.

Lee Ann Breading of Denton is the District Judge of the 462nd Judicial District Court. She is a member of the State Bar of Texas, Board Certified in Criminal Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, and past president of the Denton County Bar Association. Breading received a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from University of Illinois, Champaign-Urbana and a Juris Doctor degree from Southern Methodist University School of Law.

Abigail Brookshire of Midlothian is a student at The University of Texas at Arlington and pursuing a degree in psychology.

Libby Hamilton of Austin is the Victim Liaison for the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles. She is a committee member of the Association of Paroling Authorities International, Texas Victim Services Association, and Victim Services Coalition. She volunteers with Hope Alliance. Hamilton received a Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice from St. Edwards University.

Joan Huffman of Houston serves as the State Senator for District 17. Senator Huffman is Chair of the Senate Select Committee on Redistricting, Chair of the Senate Committee on Jurisprudence, Vice-Chair of the Senate Committee on Criminal Justice, and is a senior member of the Senate Committee on Finance, the Senate Committee on Administration, and the Legislative Budget Board. Senator Huffman previously served as Chief Felony Prosecutor, Special Crimes Gang Prosecutor, and Legal Counsel to the Organized Crime Narcotics Task Force for the Harris County District Attorney’s office. Prior to her election to the Texas Senate, she was twice elected as Judge of the 183rd Criminal District Court in Harris County. Huffman received a Bachelor of Arts from Louisiana State University and a Juris Doctor degree from South Texas College of Law.

James White of Hillister is Texas State Representative of District 19 and Chair of the Texas House Committee on Homeland Security & Public Safety. Previously, he served as a high school teacher in Woodville. He is currently an active member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Legion, and the Texas Farm Bureau. White received a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Prairie View A&M University and Doctorate in Political Science from the University of Houston. Additionally, he received an Honorable Discharge from the United States Army, where he served as a commissioned Infantry Officer.

Erleigh Wiley of Forney is the Criminal District Attorney of Kaufman County. She is an executive board member of the Texas District & County Attorneys Association, member of the Kaufman County Juvenile Board, and a former member of the State Bar of Texas Child Abuse & Neglect Committee. She volunteers as a partner agency member with the Kaufman County Children’s Advocacy Center, and as a board member with the Kaufman County Children’s Shelter and previously with the Texas Health Resources in Kaufman. Wiley received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from Texas Tech University and a Juris Doctor degree from The University of Texas School of Law.