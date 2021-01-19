Governor Abbott Appoints DeLoach And Johnson To Advisory Council On Emergency Medical Services

Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed James M. “Mike” DeLoach and appointed Della Johnson to the Advisory Council on Emergency Medical Services, known as GETAC for a terms set to expire on January 1, 2026. The council recommends changes to the EMS/Trauma System in order to ensure that the community receives comprehensive and efficient emergency care.

James M. “Mike” DeLoach of Littlefield is owner of West Texas EMS Resources and serves as the Lamb County Judge. He is chair of South Plains EMS, a board member of the South Plains Association of Governments, and an executive board member of the Trauma Services Area B Regional Advisory Council. He is also a volunteer paramedic for Littlefield EMS and a member of the Littlefield Rotary Club. DeLoach received a bachelor's degree from Wayland Baptist University and completed emergency medical technician training at the Texas Tech University Health Science Center.

Della Johnson of Mesquite is a trauma service manager with Parkland Health and Hospital System. Her certifications include CPR, ACLS, PALS, BDLS, ABLS, CEN, and is ATCN which she also serves as an instructor. Johnson received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Prairie View A&M University.