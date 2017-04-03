Governor Abbott Issues Statement On Murder Of Harris County Constable

Governor Greg Abbott today issued the following statement after Harris County Constable Precinct 3 Assistant Chief Deputy Clinton Greenwood was murdered outside the Baytown courthouse earlier this morning:

“My heart goes out to the family and friends of Assistant Chief Deputy Greenwood and the Harris County law enforcement community in the wake of this heinous murder. Texas is taking action to strengthen penalties for those brazen enough to commit crimes against law enforcement, and we will send a message that such vile acts will not be tolerated in the Lone Star State. I am confident the perpetrator of this despicable act will be apprehended and that the murderer will be met with swift justice.”