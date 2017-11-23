Governor Abbott Statement On Texas DPS Trooper Killed In Freestone County

Governor Abbott today issued the following statement after a Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper was shot and killed in Freestone County.



“With heavy hearts on this Thanksgiving, Cecilia and I express our most sincere condolences to the family, colleagues and friends of the Trooper who was callously killed today in the line of duty. As law enforcement continues to search for the individual responsible for this heinous crime, I ask that all of Texas keep this Trooper and his brothers and sisters in blue in their thoughts and prayers. The killer will face justice, and the State of Texas will continue to offer our unwavering support for the men and women in law enforcement who keep our communities safe."