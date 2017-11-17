Governor Abbott Statement On Record-Low Texas Unemployment

Governor Greg Abbott today released a statement after it was announced that Texas has achieved a record-low unemployment rate of 3.9 percent for October 2017. This rate marks the lowest seasonally adjusted unemployment recorded in four decades.

“Texas has recently experienced some of its most serious economic challenges, but despite these obstacles, our economy is booming,” said Governor Abbott. “This resiliency is a testament to the diversity of our economy and the strength of our workforce. As governor, I will continue to promote policies that allow businesses to thrive and keep Texas the best state in the nation to do business.”

For more information, visit the Texas Workforce Commission at www.twc.state.tx.us.