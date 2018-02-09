Governor Abbott Statement On Passage Of Disaster Relief Funding By Congress

Governor Greg Abbott released the following statement on legislation passed by Congress and signed by the President this morning that includes nearly $90 billion in disaster relief funding for natural disasters like Hurricane Harvey.

“Today’s passage of disaster funding marks another crucial step forward as Texans continue to recover and rebuild in the aftermath of Harvey, and I thank the Texas delegation and leaders in Congress for taking action to pass this critical recovery package. The much-needed funding included in the bill for flood mitigation projects, housing and infrastructure repairs, will provide a meaningful benefit to Texas. While Texans will continue to struggle in Harvey’s wake long after today’s vote, our resilient spirt remains strong, and we will continue working at the federal, state and local levels to ensure we emerge from this disaster stronger than ever.”