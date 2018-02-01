Governor Abbott Statement On Arrests Made In TJJD Investigation

Governor Abbott today released a statement following the announcement by the Texas Department of Public Safety that the Texas Rangers made four arrests earlier today in relation to their ongoing investigation into misconduct at the Texas Juvenile Justice Department.

“Misconduct on the part of employees entrusted with the responsibility of protecting our youth will not be tolerated,” said Governor Abbott. “Today’s announcement is one of many steps being taken to ensure that employees at the Texas Juvenile Justice Department are held accountable for their actions, and I am pleased with the progress being made. While there is still much more that needs to be done, and these investigations are ongoing, I am confident that justice will be served. I thank the Texas Rangers and the Department of Public Safety for their swift action.”

The arrests made today come after Governor Abbott directed the Texas Rangers to investigate reports of sexual misconduct and inappropriate relationships at TJJD facilities on December 13, 2017.