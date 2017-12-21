Governor Abbott Receives Hurricane Recovery Updates, Presents Funds For Debris Removal

Governor Greg Abbott today visited Port Aransas and Port Arthur where he met with local officials and received updates on the ongoing recovery from Harvey. During both visits, the Governor presented local leaders with reimbursement funds to help cover the costs for debris removal in their communities. The Governor also spoke with local officials and thanked them for their commitment to the victims of the storm and he reassured them that Texas will continue doing everything possible to help affected areas fully recover.

"Texas has experienced unprecedented devastation brought on by Hurricane Harvey, but I continue to be inspired by the resiliency of Texans in these affected communities," said Governor Abbott. "I want to assure victims of this disaster that Texas will continue to work to address their needs, and the funds provided today are but a small piece of the help we will provide going forward."

Today's visits were part of a two-day, three-city trip to hurricane-impacted areas of Texas. In attendance at today's meetings were officials from Aransas County, Port Aransas, Aransas Pass, Taft, Ingleside, San Patricio County, Corpus Christi, Refugio County, Jefferson County, Port Arthur, Beaumont, and Orange.