Governor Abbott Receives Hurricane Recovery Update, Presents Funds For Debris Removal

Governor Greg Abbott visited League City to meet with local officials from hurricane-impacted areas of Texas and receive an update on the ongoing recovery. During his visit, the Governor presented local leaders with funds for debris removal in their communities. The Governor also thanked local officials for their hard work and dedication to helping Texans recover, and he reaffirmed the state's unwavering commitment to doing everything possible to help the victims of the storm.

"As I continue to travel across the region, there is no doubt that the impacts of the storm are still very prevalent, but so is the resiliency of the Texas spirit," said Governor Abbott. "The funds presented today represent a small part of the state’s commitment to make sure local communities receive the help they need. I thank all local, state and federal officials involved in the ongoing recovery for their commitment to helping those in need, and I want all the victims of this storm to know that we will be here for as long as it takes."

Today's visit is part of a two-day, three-city trip to hurricane-impacted areas of Texas. In attendance at today's meeting were officials from League City, Dickinson, Friendswood, La Marque, Fort Bend County, Montgomery County, Brazoria County and Baytown.