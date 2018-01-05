Governor Abbott Proclaims January As Human Trafficking Prevention Month

Governor Abbott today proclaimed January 2018 as Human Trafficking Prevention Month in Texas. In addition to issuing this proclamation, Governor Abbott encouraged all Texans to learn more about the risks and indicators of human trafficking and to do their part to help end these horrific crimes.

The State of Texas will not tolerate the inhumane practice of human trafficking,

said Governor Abbott. "Texas' Child Sex Trafficking Team has implemented a number of statewide initiatives to help bring an end to the horrendous practice of child sexual exploitation, but we still have much work to do. I want to thank our state’s law enforcement officers, faith communities, businesses, foundations, and advocates who have partnered with our efforts to address this growing problem, and I especially want to express my gratitude for the incredible survivors who are sharing their voices to help others; their resilience is a testament to the Texas spirit and a constant inspiration to us all.”

Read the full proclamation for Human Trafficking Prevention Month in Texas.