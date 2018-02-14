Governor Abbott Participates In NASA In-Flight Education Downlink With Briarhill Middle School

Governor Greg Abbott today visited Briarhill Middle School where he joined students and local leaders for the NASA In-Flight Education Downlink. The event allowed students to connect with astronauts aboard the International Space Station for a question and answer session and demonstrations of science, technology, engineering and mathematics concepts. During the event, the Governor thanked NASA for choosing Briarhill Middle School and encouraged the students to take full advantage of such a unique educational opportunity.

"Exploring new ideas and topics is truly what education is all about," said Governor Abbott. "The chance to speak with an astronaut from the International Space Station is a remarkable opportunity, and I have no doubt that students will take these lessons with them as they go forward in their education. I thank NASA and Briarhill Middle School for making this possible and for going above and beyond for these students."

Governor Abbott also thanked NASA Astronaut Joseph Acaba for participating in today's event. Astronaut Acaba was selected as a mission specialist by NASA in 2004. He has logged a total of 138 days in space during two missions, and is currently a part of the Expedition 53/54 crew that launched to the International Space Station in September 2017.