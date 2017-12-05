Governor Abbott Orders Texas Flags In San Marcos To Half-Staff In Honor Of Fallen Officer Kenneth Copeland

Governor Abbott has ordered Texas flags in the City of San Marcos and in any surrounding municipalities or political subdivisions to be lowered to half-staff in memory of San Marcos Police Officer Kenneth Copeland who was killed in the line of duty yesterday.



"As the San Marcos community and Police Department continue to mourn the tragic death of officer Kenneth Copeland, I’ve ordered Texas flags to be lowered in remembrance of his courage and bravery," said Governor Abbott. "I ask that all Texans continue to join Cecilia and I in prayer for officer Copeland's family during this difficult time."