Governor Abbott Orders Flags Lowered To Half-Staff In Honor Of Fallen Officer David Sherrard

Governor Greg Abbott today ordered Texas flags in the City of Richardson to be lowered to half-staff in honor of fallen Richardson Police Officer David Sherrard who was killed in the line of duty on February 7, 2018.

“Officer David Sherrard was devoted to his family, faith and protecting the City of Richardson, and Cecilia and I express our deepest condolences to all those affected by this tragic loss,” said Governor Abbott. “A selfless public servant, Officer Sherrard answered the call to duty in service to his community, and his sacrifice will not be forgotten. I ask all Texans to keep the family, the Richardson Police Department, and all first responders across the state, in their thoughts and prayers as we remember Officer Sherrard.”