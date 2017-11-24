Governor Abbott Orders Flags Lowered To Half-Staff In Honor Of Fallen DPS Trooper Damon Allen

Governor Greg Abbott today ordered Texas flags at Texas Department of Public Safety facilities statewide to be lowered to half-staff in honor of fallen Trooper Damon Allen who was shot and killed yesterday in Freestone County following a traffic stop.



"The tragic death of Trooper Damon Allen is a sad and sobering reminder of the risks our men and women in uniform take every day," said Governor Abbott. "Cecilia and I extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends during this unimaginably difficult time. As flags are lowered, I call on all Texans to join me in prayer for Trooper Allen and the entire law enforcement community who keep us safe."