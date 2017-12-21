Governor Abbott Joins Lumber Liquidators To Announce Hurricane Relief Donation

Governor Greg Abbott today visited A.C. Blunt Middle School in Aransas Pass and joined officials from Lumber Liquidators to announce more than $100,000 in donations and flooring materials to help Aransas Pass Independent School District rebuild after Hurricane Harvey. The Governor also toured the school and saw firsthand Lumber Liquidators' generous donation of nearly 12,000 square feet of flooring in the library, offices and common spaces. Following the announcement, the Governor thanked Lumber Liquidators for their contribution to the relief effort in Aransas Pass and for helping this community in their time of need.

“There is nothing more important than our students’ educational advancement, which is why the restoration of this school is such a critical step to help this community heal after the hurricane,” said Governor Abbott. “Hurricane Harvey may have left behind unprecedented devastation, but the people of Aransas Pass and the generosity of Lumber Liquidators show that no disaster can match the resilience of Texans.”

“When we heard about the devastation to this community and its schools, we wanted to do our small part to help rebuild," said Lumber Liquidators Chief Executive Officer Dennis Knowles. "We were inspired by the courage and perseverance of the extraordinary team of educators at A.C. Blunt Middle School. Supporting this community is true to our company’s mission to ‘lay it forward’ and it is an honor for our team to be able to contribute to the recovery.”